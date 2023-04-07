Super Falcons Defeat Haiti To Record 2nd Win Ahead Of 2023 World Cup

The Super Falcons of Nigeria defeated Haiti 2-1 in their pre-World Cup friendly at the Emir Sports Complex in Antalya, Turkey on Friday.

Before the 2-1 win over Haiti who will feature at the 2023 Women’s World Cup for the first time in their history, the Super Falcons had recorded a 1-0 win over Costa Rica at the first Revelation Cup in Mexico last month.

The win came after the women’s national team of Nigeria had recorded seven straight defeats.

In the game against Haiti, the Falcons had a strong start to the match, and after 22 minutes, Barcelona star Oshoala felt she had given the nine-time African Champions the lead but the goal was rightfully disallowed for offside.

Rasheedat Ajibade nearly handed the Falcons the advantage they deserved four minutes later, but her incredible effort hit the woodwork as the game’s first goal remained elusive.

The Super Falcons ultimately broke the deadlock when Saint Etienne forward Esther Okoronkwo’s beautifully executed left-footed free-kick gave the Falcons the advantage going into the break.

The Falcons continued the second half with so much hunger and they doubled their lead through returnee Oshoala in the 58th minute.

The Barcelona striker was the quickest to react as the Haitian defense failed to clear their line from a corner kick.

Unfortunately, the Caribbeans pulled a goal back in the 75th minute to deny Paris FC and Nigeria’s goalie Nnadozie a clean sheet.

Despite Haiti’s repeated efforts to score an equalizer, Nigeria managed to secure another victory before their next friendly game which is against the 2023 World Cup co-host New Zealand on Tuesday.