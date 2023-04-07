Asisat Oshoala And Ajibade React To New Super Falcons Kit

Asisat Oshoala and Rasheedat Ajibade, two of the biggest names in the Super Falcons of Nigeria, have reacted to the team’s new kit.

NIKE, the sportswear manufacturing company saddled with the responsibility of producing the Super Falcons kit, released the 2023 edition of the kit earlier this week ahead of the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Super Falcons and the Nigeria Football Association’s social media pages revealed the home and away gear that the former African champions would wear when the Women’s World Cup kicks off on July 20.

For the first time in the history of Nigerian football teams, red socks have been added to the home outfit, which is black with logos all over it. Light green makes up the alternate uniform.

Note that Nigeria’s men’s national team used to be called the Red Devils before gaining independence; after achieving self-rule, the name was changed to Green Eagles, and then Super Eagles.

After Nike unveiled the Super Falcon’s newly designed kits on Monday, Rasheedat Ajibade who currently plays for Atletico Madrid Women’s team took to Twitter to acknowledge how good the kits are.

She shared a picture of herself wearing the new kit and captioned the image with, “Can’t wait to play in this new kit.”

While FC Barcelona women’s team striker, Oshoala, simply described the new jersey as “Lit” via her social media page.