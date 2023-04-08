‘Backbiting Friends And Betrayers’ – Uche Ogbodo, Anita Joseph Severe Ties

Nollywood stars cum best friends, Uche Ogbodo and Anita Joseph have unfollowed each other, on the photo and video-sharing app, Instagram.

Naija News reports that their fight started when they had different opinions in an alleged false rape accusation incident.

Recall that a man identified as Richard Osita called out his female friend, Bella, for attempting to falsely accuse him of rape.

The man berated the Nigerian Police for not taking action after he laid a complaint about the incident.

He had also shared the video of his ex apologizing for falsely accusing him of rape.

Reacting to the man’s accusation Uche Ogbodo criticized the man for holding on to grudges after the lady had apologized adding that the lady only threatened him and did not carry out her wishes.

Ogbodo’s message was greeted with a lot of backlash.

Following this, Uche Ogbodo shared a video to address her colleagues who attacked her for thrashing the accused guy online.

The actress claimed Osita did not present any evidence to support his claims and he was only ranting online for attention.

The video did not however sit well with her friend, Anita Joseph who insisted that the lady was wrong and should be punished for her threats.

Nigerian comedian, Nasty Blaq also called out Uche Ogbodo, for defending the rape accuser, and afterward, Anita took to her Instagram Stories to hail him.

This cause the duo to unfollow each other and Uche took to her Instagram page to rant about fake friends and betrayals.

She wrote: “Happy last supper day to betrayers. Today is a special day set aside for you all back-biting friends. Judas did it for a fee but you lot do it for free. As you join the people you gossip about to eat today, may the wrath of God locate you. Happy last supper day”