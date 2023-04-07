Anita Joseph And Uche Ogbodo Blow Hot, Fight Over Rape Case

Nollywood actresses and close friends Anita Joseph and Uche Ogbodo have traded words over the false rape allegation made by a lady, Bella Nwoko to her male friend, Richard Osita.

Naija News recalls that Osita raised an alarm over the weekend, when he called out the young lady, Bella, for attempting to falsely accuse him of rape.

The man berated the Nigerian Police for not taking action after he laid a complaint about the incident.

He had also shared the video of his ex apologizing for falsely accusing him of rape.

Reacting to the man’s accusation Uche Ogbodo berated the man for holding on to grudges after the lady had apologized adding that the lady only threatened him and did not carry out her wishes.

Ogbodo’s message was greeted with a lot of backlashes.

Following this, Uche Ogbodo shared a video to address her colleagues who attacked her for thrashing the accused guy online.

The actress claimed Osita did not present any evidence to support his claims and he is only ranting online for attention.

The video did not however sit well with her friend, Anita Joseph who insisted that the lady was wrong and should be punished for her threats.

The following argument occurred between the two friends.

Anita Joseph: “What she did was very, very wrong please, she should be jailed. She messed up big time which kind yeye play is that? Accusing someone of R*pe . She’s lucky the guy is not my brother Alukalu’ime ya Shallom Apology, my bum.”

Uche Ogbodo: “@realanitajoseph which kain Be jailed! Be jailed for not accusing or accusing! Abeg be fair in your judgment Biko. E no serious like that.”

Anita Joseph: “@ucheogbodo e Dey very serious, please stop saying this Uche stop it, she needs to be taught a lesson.”

Uche Ogbodo: “@realanitajoseph I will not stop! U sef stop encouraging evil. There is no case here! Where is the evidence?”

Anita Joseph: “@ucheogbodo, you’re the one encouraging evil madam, you’re telling the guy to calm down how Dare you. You sef SMH.”

Uche Ogbodo: “realanitajoseph nah u sabi ! I wonder the evil her I’m supporting! Do u even know about this issue. U just Dey type! Arrest is good for someone who accuses someone else of rape, even persecution sef. But not in the situation of careless utterances and the person apologized! Where is your humanity? She no deserve Jail atall so leave that thing.”

Anita Joseph: “@ucheogbodo oh please you that know the beginning to the end of the issue, lv seen how you judged na,it is all shades of wrong on all sides uche, kpo ihe ojo ihe ojo ,ask your self where is your conscience & rest Abegili.”