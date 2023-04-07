Those Calling For Interim Govt Are Plotting Military Takeover – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has claimed that those demanding an Interim National Government were inadvertently calling for a coup d’etat.

According to the ruling party, those plotting for an interim government should be arrested and punished because the move is illegal and unknown to the laws of the country.

Naija News reported that the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) had on Thursday described the calls for an Interim Government as illegal and unconstitutional

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami, made this known in Abuja during the biweekly update with journalists on the operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Danmadami said those unhappy with the outcome of the presidential election are behind the clamour for an interim government, stating that they are mischievous.

Backing the position of the military, the APC Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, said the DHQ is just reiterating the supremacy of the Constitution of the country.

He said the Constitution recognises an elected regime and it is the same Constitution that says anything contrary to the recognition of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with regard to elections is illegal.

Ibrahim noted that the military cannot support the overthrow of a legitimately elected government, saying that calling for a coup d’etat is treason which attracts the death penalty.

He said, “What the Defence Headquarters is saying is reiterating the supremacy of the Federal Constitution. And it is the Constitution that recognises an elected regime. It also recognises INEC as an electoral umpire. It is the same Constitution that says anything contrary to the recognition of INEC with regard to elections is akin to disagreeing with the Constitution.

“So, anyone who comes with something that is alien in the name of an interim government or whatever name not recognised by the Constitution is asking for the overthrow of this Constitution.

‘’Now, the military cannot under any guise support the overthrow of a legitimately elected government. To do that is to call for a coup d’etat and calling for a coup is a treason which attracts the death penalty.

“Therefore, in agreeing with INEC’s position, the DHQ is directly agreeing with the Constitution and saying that they remain subservient and submissive to the will of the people as provided for in the Constitution.”