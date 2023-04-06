DHQ Speaks On Interim Government, Reveals Stand

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday condemned the call for the imposition of an interim government in the country.

There had been claims that some elements are against the swearing-in of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu on the 29th of May, 2023.

The DHQ in its reaction to the reports stated that an interim government is illegal and unconstitutional.

The Director of Defence Media Operations(DMO), Major General Musa Danmadami while answering journalists’ questions on the call for an interim government noted that the DHQ would not support such a move.

Danmadami said, “On the issue of the interim National government I don’t know why people are bringing up this issue it is rather unfortunate. The election has been conducted and INEC who is mandated has announced the president-elect.

“It is not our responsibility to speak on that issue but I know that several calls have been made by the presidency that there is nothing like an interim national government so I think people are just trying to be mischievous. It is unconstitutional and all of us know about it.

“The constitution does not provide for an interim national government and that is the point that the presidency has been hammering and so that is the stand.

“It is not our stand because that is what the constitution says. It is unconstitutional so anything that is unconstitutional as far as I am concerned it’s not applicable.”