Fiction Motivated By Peter Obi’s Loss – Onanuga Rubbishes Adichie’s Letter To President Biden

The Director, Media and Publicity of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Team, Bayo Onanuga has reacted to the letter from Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie to President Joe Biden of America about the victory of Bola Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election in Nigeria.

He said Adichie only wrote fiction which was motivated by Peter Obi’s loss in her letter.

Naija News recalls the writer had on Thursday questioned the declaration of Tinubu by the Independent National Electoral Commission of Nigeria (INEC) as the President-elect.

Adichie in an open letter to President Biden, berated the United States Department for congratulating Nigeria’s president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, despite a flawed electoral process.

She alleged widespread reports of violence, ballot box snatching, voter intimidation, and other malpractices which marred the February 25 poll as reasons the United States should not recognize Tinubu’s victory.

Quoting Ned Price, the spokesperson for the US State Department, Chimamanda noted that the congratulatory statement itself mentioned that Nigerians were frustrated at the “manner in which the process was conducted and the shortcomings of technical elements that were used for the first time in a presidential election cycle”.

She warned the United States president against being apathetic toward the current state of Nigeria by endorsing the results of the “undemocratic process,”.

Reacting, Onanuga in a post via Twitter on Friday, urged the United States President to trash the writer’s letter whenever it gets to his table.

He wrote: “Dear President Joe Biden, please just trash the open letter by Chimamanda on Nigeria’s election once it gets to your desk. She wrote fiction, inspired by the monumental loss of her tribesman Peter Obi.”