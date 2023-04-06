10th NASS: NNPP Chieftain Pushes For A Southern Christian Senate President

As the tussle for the principal positions of the incoming 10th National Assembly continues, a chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano State, Abdulmumin Jibrin has pushed for a southern Christian Senate President.

According to him considering the Muslim- Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), going for a northern Muslim senate president is not appropriate, Naija News gathered.

Jibrin explained that anyone who loved the country at this point should not be advocating a northern Muslim to occupy the seat of the senate president in the 10th national assembly.

The NNPP chieftain, who is also a member-elect to represent Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency in the 10th National Assembly made his submission when he was featured on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Wednesday.

He said using the 1999 template, the next senate president should be from the South-East geopolitical zone of the country.

The lawmaker elect also pointed out that the positions of the Deputy Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives should be zoned to the North-Central and North-West, respectively.

Jibrin stated that “My personal opinion if you look at the entire controversy of the Muslim-Muslim ticket, I think anybody that loves this country should not be thinking that the number three man should be a northern Muslim.

“The appropriate thing is that the position should go to a southern Christian. I believe that anybody who wants it the other way around loves himself more than the country.

“If you adopt the 1999 template, it means that the Senate Presidency will go to the South-East. I know a lot of people are going to shout: ‘Oh, the South-East is fighting the APC!’

“For goodness sake, once a President emerges, it is fundamentally right for him to assume the status of the President of the country.”