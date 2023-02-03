Tinubu: Sokoto Residents Allege What APC Paid Each Person To Vote On February 25th

All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, allegedly gave money to Sokoto State residents so they could vote for him in the February 25th election, Naija News learnt.

A state resident, Mallam Ango, who reportedly spoke with SaharaReporters, claimed APC stakeholders in the state, especially in Wamakko Local Government Area, assured each person of N2,000 to vote for Tinubu during the presidential election.

According to him, vote-buying was a usual practice in their community. Stating that the people are already used to demanding money before voting for any candidate during the general elections.

The news platform quoted Ango as saying the amount promised them for a vote for Tinubu was twice what they were paid to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari during the 2019 general elections.

According to him, they were given N1000 to vote for Buhari in 2019 and now N2000 to vote in Tinubu. Ango reportedly said the increment could be due to the competition the APC now faced in the state from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Sokoto Gov, Tambuwal Alleges Political Parties Amassing Funds to Buy Votes

Meanwhile, the Director General of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation (APCO), Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, had alleged in January 2023 that some political parties were amassing money to buy votes ahead of next month’s elections.

Naija News recalls that Tambuwal made the allegation during a campaign event in the Binji local government area of his state.

The PDP chieftain said the opposition party in the state, which he didn’t mention was plotting to use the money stolen by its members while in the service of the country to craftily take away voters cards from eligible voters.

“I also want to call on the people of Sokoto State that I have got information that those in the other party are going round collecting people’s PVCs. Do not give them your voters card.

“They know that, God willing, they have failed the elections, that is why they are trying to collect your PVCs. If they collect your voters card, they won’t return them to you. And, on voting day, it would be difficult for you to vote without your PVCs.

“So, you should not allow anyone to deceive you. They are amassing money for this purpose. They have brought you insecurity and now they want to buy your votes,” Tambuwal urged the citizens.

He added: “They did not, as people who hold positions in the federal government, provide security operatives with the wherewithal to protect your lives and property, but they want to use the money they stole to disenfranchise you.

“If they bring the money and you are greedy, collect it from them and vote for the PDP at all levels.”