Anthony Joshua Hold Talks With Francis Ngannou For A Fight 

Anthony Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn reportedly held a meeting with UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou for a potential fight with Joshua.

Currently, Francis Ngannou, who is regarded as the most sought-after athlete on the market is out of contract after refusing to extend his deal with UFC.

On the other hand, Nigerian-born British boxer, Anthony Joshua is trying to regain prominence in the game after relinquishing his Boxing Heavyweight championships last year.

Eddie Hearn’s blueprint for Joshua to get back to reckoning is to defeat Tyson Fury in a potential all-British bout and then face the UFC heavyweight champion, Ngannou, in a once-in-a-lifetime bout.

While speaking on the MMA Hour within the week, Joshua’s promoter said: “We’ll see what happens. For me, we would love to be involved with his career.

“The Anthony Joshua fight is probably among the biggest fights that can be made in any sport. Obviously, the Tyson Fury fight is there for him as well.

“I was pretty captivated by him. I’m not a massive MMA fan, but I still respect what he’s achieved there. But I just found him to be an outstanding gentleman. We’ll see how it goes.”

The boxing promoter added: “I mean, I think he should fight Anthony Joshua. I don’t see — this is another conversation I had with Nate Diaz’s guys.

“These guys have a mountain to climb in terms of the challenge of fighting an elite boxer, but to go through the process of having two or three fights — one fight you might look bad because you’re learning, so the value really is the unknown.

“What happens when two titans from the world of fight sports collide? The UFC heavyweight world champion Francis Ngannou and the two-time world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua.

“The complete unknown. The unknown of how good is Francis Ngannou. We know he punches extremely hard, if he lands one on Anthony Joshua, is it the greatest upset of all time? Or will AJ completely steamroll him and you’ll see Francis Ngannou get knocked out? That’s the attraction of that fight, the unknown.

“So for me, if I’m representing Francis Ngannou, I want to make sure that this next move, I maximize every dollar that’s out there.

“He’s done the hard work, he’s done the years of hustle. He’s done the work to get himself in a position that he can move forward with what he wants to do”.