Tragedy As UFC Star Francis Ngannou Loses 15-Month-Old Son

Former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, has lost his 15-month-old son, Kobe.

The former UFC star confirmed the development on social media after reports began going round in his native Cameroon.

Francis Ngannou questioned why life is unfair.

He wrote, “What’s the purpose of life if what we’re fighting tooth and nail to get away from is what finally hit us the hardest!?” Ngannou posted on X. “Why is life so unfair and merciless? Why does life always take what we don’t have? I’m f tired.”

Ngannou has also posted a message on Instagram: “Too soon to leave but yet he’s gone. My little boy, my mate, my partner Kobe was full of life and joy. Now, he’s laying without life. I shouted his name over and over but he’s not responding.

“I was my best self next to him and now I have no clude (clue) of who I am. Life is so unfair to hit us where it hurts the most. How do you deal with such a thing? How can you live with it? Please help me if you have an idea because I really don’t know what to do and how to deal with this.”

The circumstances of Francis Ngannou’s son’s death are unknown at this time.