Anthony Joshua Hopes To Fight Fury And Wilder In 2023

The Nigerian-born British boxer Anthony Joshua has said that he hopes to fight Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder before the end of 2023.

Anthony Joshua, 33, is currently trying to resuscitate his career after losing three of his previous five fights, including two to Oleksandr Usyk. The boxer is also considering shifting his training camp to the United States for a change of environment.

His promoter, Eddie Hearn, has scheduled Joshua to return to the ring on April 1. Jermaine Franklin, a tough rival, will be his opponent.

The former two-time unified heavyweight champion has been negotiating with Wilder and Fury long before he lost all his belts to Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua’s team has made great progress in negotiations with Fury’s management over a previous couple of years, but the original interest has never succeeded for a variety of reasons.

When asked if the possibility of him facing Fury was officially over, Joshua remained optimistic about the possibility of a super fight.

“It won’t be hard to find an opponent to fight me,” Joshua told IFL TV.

“(Fury) or (Deontay) Wilder in 2023. Both of them will be a good night and a hard night’s work. But yeah, 2023 is (Fury or Wilder – or potentially both.”

He added: “In my heart, no (it’s not over). But if you listen to what (Fury) says, it’s up and down. But I’m sure he’ll fight me. I don’t think his dad will let him not fight me. His dad’s a proper guy, I like his dad. So yeah.”