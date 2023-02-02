516 Illegal Immigrants Arrested With PVCs, NIMC In Kaduna State

Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has arrested 516 illegal immigrants in Kaduna State.

This publication learnt that the immigrants were caught having permanent voter cards and national identity cards.

According to Arise News, the state comptroller, Liman Sani Kila, while parading the illegal immigrants at the command’s headquarters on Thursday, said they were from Niger Republic, Chad, Cameroon, Togo, and Senegal.

Liman further stated that those arrested were undergoing profiling and would be deported.

He explained that in the last year’s mop-up operations, the command retrieved 1,000 PVCs from illegal immigrants arrested within Kaduna Zone.

Police Arraign Man In Court For Marrying Another Wife

Meanwhile, a man identified as Edmund Uzoma has been arraigned before the Lagos State Magistrates’ Court in Yaba for allegedly marrying a second wife.

The accused was arraigned on three counts of bigamy and falsification of information over a marriage certificate on Wednesday.

The prosecutor, Idowu Osungbure informed the court that the defendant contracted another wedding with one Sophia Yongxian at a wedding registry and made a false declaration that he was single while still married to another woman.

Osungbure alleged that the defendant committed the crime in 2019. The offences were punishable under sections 411 and 115 of the Lagos State Criminal Laws and Section 370 of the Criminal Code Act Cap. C. 38 Laws of the Federation, 2004.