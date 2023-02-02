Lagos: Police Arraign Man In Court For Marrying Another Wife

A man identified as Edmund Uzoma has been arraigned before the Lagos State Magistrates’ Court in Yaba for allegedly marrying a second wife.

The accused was arraigned on three counts of bigamy and falsification of information over a marriage certificate on Wednesday.

The prosecutor, Idowu Osungbure informed the court that the defendant contracted another wedding with one Sophia Yongxian at a wedding registry and made a false declaration that he was single while still married to another woman.

Osungbure alleged that the defendant committed the crime in 2019. The offences were punishable under sections 411 and 115 of the Lagos State Criminal Laws and Section 370 of the Criminal Code Act Cap. C. 38 Laws of the Federation, 2004.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate Olatunbosun Adeola admitted him to bail in the sum of N1m with two sureties in like sum each. She adjourned the case till the 15th of March, 2023.

Viral Polytechnic Student Offers Fresh Proposition After Bounty Is Placed On Her

Ogechi Okoroafor, the student of Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri, Imo State, who went viral for attributing her graduation to God and her private parts, has proposed to surrender herself for a price after the institution put a bounty on her.

Naija News earlier reports that institution in reaction to the video, issued a statement, promising to investigate the matter and mete out sanctions on the lady if found guilty.

It was also alleged that the school had offered a sum of 500,000 Naira to anyone willing to provide valuable information on her whereabouts.

Reacting to the development, Okoroafor released another video offering to surrender her location and information about her whereabouts to anyone willing to share the amount the institution is offering with her.

According to Okoroafor, interested persons who would be willing to go through with the deal should private message her.