Photo: Motorcyclist Rapes Female Passenger In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a motorcyclist, identified as Afeez Mustapha, for allegedly raping a female passenger in the State.

Naija News reports that the state Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the arrest in a statement via X on Friday.

According to Odutola, Mustapha was conveying the female passenger to her destination when he suddenly changed direction by taking another route different from that of the passenger.

Upon getting to a desolate location, the suspect took advantage of the lone victim and reportedly raped her.

Odutola said Mustapha had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

The post read, “Commercial motorcycle rider arrested for rape on May 9, 2024. One Afeez Mustapha is in SCID for sexual assault of a female passenger, after diverting to a route different from that of the passenger.”

Kano Electric Official Found Dead After Phone Call From Friend

Meanwhile, an employee of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), Bello Bukar Adamu, has been found dead many hours after his sudden disappearance from home.

Reports are that Adamu was contacted by his friend, Zubairu Sadiq, who is alleged to be a former coworker at KEDCO.

The suspect allegedly lured Adamu out of his home under the guise of a promising job opportunity. On Sunday, May 5, 2024, Adamu was last seen following the phone call from Sadiq regarding the supposed job offer.

The victim’s younger brother, Abdullahi Abubakar, told journalists that Adamu left home promptly after the call, eager for a job at the Federal Inland Revenue Service. Despite his enthusiasm, but never returned home after meeting with the individual who claimed to have the job offer.