Falae Reacts To Purported Attack On Buhari In Kano

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Olu Falae, has condemned the Monday reported attack on the convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari by some angry youths in Kano State.

It was learned that some angry youths hauled stones at the advance convoy of President Buhari and helicopter during an official visit to the state.

Speaking at an event in Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Tuesday, Falae said it was an uncivilised act to stone a president’s convoy, describing it as unfortunate.

He said, “It is most unfortunate, and nothing justifies people stoning their President. It is the height of incivility.

“Yes, people are angry about certain things, but as a civilised society in a democracy, we operate within the law. Stoning a President is not legal, not right, and not civilised. It must be condemned.”

Meanwhile, the Presidency, in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of allegedly latching onto “fake reports” about the stoning of the President’s convoy in Kano.

Shehu argued that the mob spotted in a widely circulated video footage were “innocent children sponsored by politicians and terrorist sympathisers.”

He explained that information from the law enforcement agencies was that there was a clash in Hotoro between the local road transport authorities, the Kano Road Transport Authority, and thugs hired by a yet-to-be-identified group that took place long after the President had finished his projects inauguration.