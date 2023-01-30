Watch Angry Kano Residents Stone Helicopter In Buhari’s Convoy During Visit (Video)

Some angry residents of Kano State, took to the street on Monday to protest, during the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Naija News earlier reported that Buhari arrived in Kano today for a two-day working visit and is expected to commission at least eight projects during the visit.

Upon his arrival, the president reportedly headed to Dala to commission the Dala Inland Dry Port project.

The Nigerian leader was received in the Dala Local Government Area of Kano State in the company of some of his cabinet members and state government officials.

A video trending on social media captured Kano residents stoning a helicopter in Muhammadu Buhari’s convoy during the visit to the state.

The angry residents also took to the street to burn tyres and littered the roads with bricks.

This is coming days after the state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje asked Buhari to postpone his visit due to security issues that may arise from the hardship Nigerians are facing due to the Naira swap deadline and fuel scarcity.

Diezani Drags EFCC To Court

Meanwhile, former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke has dragged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before a Federal High Court over the final forfeiture of her seized assets.

Alison-Madueke demanded that the court extend the time within which to seek leave to apply to the court for an order to set aside the EFCC’s public notice issued to conduct the public sale on her property.

Naija News reports that the EFCC had announced via a public notice that it planned to carry out a public sale of all assets seized from the former minister from January 9 following various court judgments/orders issued in favour of the commission as final forfeiture orders against property and personal effects of the former minister.

However, in the motion marked FHC/ABJ/CS/21/2023 dated and filed Jan. 6 by Alison-Madueke lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, before Justice Inyang Ekwo, the ex-minister sought five orders from the court.