Video: Buhari Arrives Kano For Project Commissioning, Visits Emir Of Kano

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Kano for a two-day working visit.

Naija News reports that Buhari arrived in the state today and is expected to commission at least eight projects during the visit.

Upon his arrival, the president reportedly headed to Dala to commission the Dala Inland Dry Port project.

The Nigerian leader was received in the Dala Local Government Area of Kano State in the company of some of his cabinet members and state government officials.

The State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, the Minister of Transportation, Jaaji Sambo, and the Managing Director of the Dala Inland Dry Port Ahmad Rabiu, gave the President a warm reception upon his arrival before he proceeded with the business of the day in Dala LGA.

Other dignitaries present during the project commissioning in Dala include the Nigerian Shippers’ Council Executive Secretary Emmanuel Jime; the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Transportation, Magdalene Ajani; and the former Executive Secretary of NSC, Hassan Bello.

Naija News understands that the Chief Host, Minister of Communications & Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami and the Honourable Minister of Finance, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, arrived in Kano earlier before the president for the events.

Buhari also visited Kano Emir’s Palace to commission a new Emir’s Council Chambers (Soron Ingila).

See a video clip below: