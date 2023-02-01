Ademola Lookman Fails To Help Atalanta Against Inter

Nigerian international, Ademola Lookman, failed to help his Italian team, Atalanta to defeat Inter Milan on Tuesday night.

Inter Milan and Atalanta met in the Coppa Italia quarter-final round at the San Siro. Ahead of the game, Naija News anticipated that Ademola Lookman would help Atalanta scale over the in-form Inter since he is currently the club’s highest goalscorer so far this season.

Interestingly, his club coach, Gian Piero Gasperini decided to start Lookman from the bench and introduce him into the game in the 54th minute.

Before then, Inter dominated the first half but fell short of their target despite complete dominance. Calhanoglu’s powerful strike from outside the box hit the post just before halftime.

Atalanta was dismal considering they didn’t even take a shot on goal in the first half. Both the first half and the second half were challenging for the visitors to establish a rhythm.

Even the arrival of Lookman into the game could not change much as Inter continued to push for a goal. Unfortunately, three minutes after Lookman entered the game, Inter got their goal.

Matteo Darmian finished beautifully with his left foot from the edge of the box to give the home team their first goal in the 57th minute. Inter’s lone goal was sufficient for them to hold on and advanced to the semi-finals.

As it stands, coach Simone Inzaghi’s Inter will take on either embattled Juventus or Lazio in April’s two-legged semi-finals.

Naija News recalls that Inter beat Juventus in last season’s final to claim their eighth Italian Cup.

The other side of the draw will be decided on Wednesday when Fiorentina host Torino and Roma welcome Cremonese.