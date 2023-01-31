Ademola Lookman To Lead Atalanta Against Inter Milan Tonight

Ademola Lookman will lead Atalanta to San Siro stadium to take on Italian Serie A giants, Inter Milan later tonight.

Ademola Lookman will be one of the focal points when Inter Milan and Atalanta clash in the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia.

The much-anticipated clash is scheduled to kick off at 21:00 and the winner of the game will scale through to the semi-finals.

Lookman is expected to continue with his goalscoring form against a star-studded Inter Milan side that is currently sitting second on the league table.

Before now, the 25-year-old Nigerian international who joined Atalanta from RB Leipzig last summer has scored a whopping 14 goals and provided 4 assists in 20 games in all competitions.

In just a game in the Italian Cup, Lookman has scored two goals, while in the league, he has scored 12 goals in 19 games, two goals behind his countryman, Victor Osimhen of Napoli who is currently the league’s top scorer.

Based on his current form, the fate of Atalanta as far as the Coppa Italia is concerned is in Lookman’s hands which means that he must not have a bad game tonight.

Speaking ahead of the Coppa Italia’s quarter-final clash against Inter Milan, Atalanta coach, Gian Piero Gasperini said on Monday, “Lookman had an extraordinary performance for Atalanta this season and we hope he continues tomorrow (Tuesday) against Inter.

“He has played right away since he arrived and he was always involved in matches.

“He immediately showed that he has the experience, and he had significant growth in clubs where they know football.

“He was at Leipzig, then he played in England. There he was employed a bit distant from the goal, but I immediately realized that he had the right characteristics for what we’d been looking for for some time.”

If Atalanta manage to scale through Inter Milan tonight, they will feature in the two-legged semi-finals of the Coppa Italia which will commence on April 4.