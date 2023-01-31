Details Of Buhari’s Meeting With Emir Of Kano, Ado Bayero

The details of the meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, have emerged.

Naija News reported that the President arrived in Kano for a two-day working visit to commission at least eight projects embarked on by the Abdullahi Ganduje administration.

Speaking at the monarch’s palace on Monday, President Buhari urged Nigerians to respect traditional institutions and accord them the honour they deserve.

He said: “This system is good. It is good in the sense that our traditional institutions are respected and honoured.

“It is very important that we have understood the politics and we are respecting people from the bottom to upwards and this is common sense because people matter.

“What the children see now is what they will hope to be in the future and the older ones hope that they can make their influence felt and improve the governance in the country from the bottom upwards.”

Responding, the Emir thanked Buhari for granting approval to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to extend the deadline for the phasing out of old currency notes.

Bayero said the extension shows that the president is focused on alleviating the plight of the citizenry and indeed a listening leader.

The monarch expressed his appreciation to the federal and state government for the developmental projects in the state as well as their support to the emirate.

Bayero added that the ongoing electioneering campaigns should serve as an opportunity for politicians to understand the challenges facing the people and devise a means of solving them.

He, therefore, prayed for peaceful elections, as well as peace and prosperity in the country.