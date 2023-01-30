Jose Mourinho Agrees Osimhen Is Like Drogba But Gives Him A Warning

The manager of Roma, Jose Mourinho has agreed that Napoli’s Victor Osimhen plays like former Chelsea star Didier Drogba but warned the Nigerian star to stop diving.

On Sunday, Napoli hosted Roma at Diego Armando Maradona’s stadium for their 20th league game of the season and as expected, Victor Osimhen shone like a million star.

The 24-year-old Nigerian football star opened the scoring in the 17th minute with a fantastic close-range goal.

Roma scored the equalizer in the 75th minute thanks to Faraone. Afterward, Napoli waited until the 86th minute to grab the win thanks to a strike from Simeone.

The 2-1 home victory over Roma has kept Napoli in the top spot with 53 points in 20 games, 13 points above second-place Inter Milan. While Roma have been pushed down to the 6th spot with 37 points in 20 games.

After the game, coach Jose Mourinho was asked to comment on the comparison between Victor Osimhen and his former player during his managerial days at Chelsea, Drogba, as expected, the Portuguese tactician gave a frank response.

He said: “He is of the same level as Drogba, but Didier didn’t dive.

“If Victor changes, then okay. I’d buy him if I was at a club with a lot of money. However, if he does go to England one day, he needs to change, because in Italy they put up with this sort of behaviour, whereas in the Premier League, they’d come down hard on him.”

So far in the 2022-2023 Italian Serie A campaign, Victor Osimhen has scored 14 goals in 16 league games to remain the league’s top scorer. His countryman, Ademola Lookman is second on the goalscorer’s chart with 12 goals.