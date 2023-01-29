Sanwo-Olu Won’t Debate With Me Because He Has Failed – Jandor

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for Lagos State, Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has said he would still participate in the Lagos governorship debate.

Naija News reported earlier that the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu stated that he won’t be attending a scheduled debate ahead of the governorship election because he does not want to share the same stage with Jandor.

This was when the Lagos State Government condemned the recent clash between armed men suspected to be members of the PDP and some hoodlums in the Aguda, Surulere area of the state.

It was gathered that the state government was reacting to a viral video which emerged capturing the moment gunmen exchanged fire in broad daylight in the metropolis.

In a statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, the Lagos State Government called on the police to apprehend and prosecute the perpetrators.

However, Naija News gathered that Jandor has come out to react, saying the real reason why Sanwo-Olu pulled out of the debate was because of his alleged failures in the state.

The PDP chieftain at a world press conference on Sunday cited the spiral unemployment numbers which has risen from 14% when he took over four years ago to more than 30%, and poverty level which doubled from 4% to 8% at the same period as part of the alleged failures of the governor.

Jandor wondered why the Surulere shooting, which according to him was targeted at him and not Sanwo-Olu, could become an excuse not to attend the debate.

He also wondered how a chief security officer of a state would stay away from attending a debate because of insecurity in a state he presides over.