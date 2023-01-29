Sanwo-Olu Withdraws From Lagos Debate With PDP’s Jandor, Gives Reason

The Lagos State Government has condemned the recent clash between armed men suspected to be members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and some hoodlums in the Aguda, Surulere area of the state.

Naija News reports that a viral video had emerged capturing the moment gunmen exchanged fire in broad daylight in the metropolis.

Reacting to the video in a statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, the Lagos State Government called on the police to apprehend and prosecute the perpetrators.

According to the statement, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu won’t be attending a scheduled debate ahead of the governorship election because he does not want to share the same stage with the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Abdulazeez Olajide Adeniran, popularly called Jandor.

The statement reads: “Security agencies are investigating the video, which has gone viral on social media. We believe they will fish out and prosecute the evil actors, who are believed to be henchmen of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“We condemn this savagery that has portrayed our state, the safest in Nigeria, in a bad light. That is not who we are; we are civilized and cultured.

“Following advice from competent sources, including elders and respectable Lagosians, we will henceforth shun any forum that may require us to be together with PDP and its agents of violence.

“Consequently, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu regrets to announce that he will not be participating at The Platform Governorship Debate of January 29, 2023. The Governor holds Pastor Poju Oyemade and the Covenant Christian Church family in high esteem and cherishes future opportunities to engage the congregation and render accounts of his stewardship to them as integral parts of the Lagos electorate.

“We will never be found in the company of those to whom the lives of innocent Lagosians mean nothing. Mr Sanwo-Olu won’t share a podium with them.”