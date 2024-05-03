‘Sanwo-Olu Appoints KWAM1’s Daughter As SSA’

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has appointed Basirat Damilola Marshall, the daughter of renowned Fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, a.k.a KWAM1, as his Senior Special Assistant on Tourism.

Naija News reports that this development was revealed in a viral video showing KWAM1 expressing gratitude to Governor Sanwo-Olu during a performance at Oba Sikirullah Apena’s coronation and birthday reception.

In the video, KWAM1 shared that his daughter, Damilola requested that he publicly thank the governor for this significant appointment.

The news has since sparked a flurry of congratulatory messages on social media, including Damilola’s Instagram page, where well-wishers have celebrated this new chapter in her career.

Olanrewaju-Smart Wasiu, one of the well-wishers, posted on social media, “Congratulations Barr. @damimarshall_ on your appointment as the Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on Tourism. This is a deserving recognition for your hard work and contributions to our party.”

Another associate, Balogun Basia, expressed his congratulations, “Please, join me in congratulating my friend K1 and the entire family on the appointment of my daughter Barrister Basirat Damilola Marshall as the SSA to the governor of Lagos State on Tourism. Damilola, this shall be the beginning of many good things that will come your way and that of your siblings Insha Allah, Alaumoh Amin.”

Prior to her new role, Damilola was a principal partner at the law firm Damilola Ayinde Marshal and Co. Her background in law and her active involvement in the community have been highlighted as key factors in her appointment.

Efforts to get an official confirmation from Gboyega Akosile, the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Lagos State Governor, were ongoing at the time of reporting. Messages sent to his WhatsApp line had not yet received a response.