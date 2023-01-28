Moment Peter Obi Refused To Join Pastor Enenche, Other Gospel Ministers At Front Roll (Video)

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Friday night, shunned the call to join the General Overseer of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Pastor Paul Enenche, and other gospel ministers at the front roll during a church event.

Naija News earlier reported that the former governor of Anambra state held a town hall meeting with the students of the University of Abuja.

Peter Obi also met with traders at the popular Banex Plaza in Wuse, Abuja, and urged them that it was time to use their vote for those who will no longer steal their commonwealth.

The LP flagbearer told traders at the plaza that he was the most qualified to rule the country.

After the meetings, Peter Obi stormed the Dunamis international worship center Abuja for the 2023 Nations Worship.

When he was announced at the church event and the crowd began clapping and shouting in excitement.

Peter Obi was requested to join Paul Enenche and other gospel ministers at the front roll but he refused, insisting he was comfortable in his position.

Buhari Has Made It Clear APC Is Bad News

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the Labour Party’s presidential campaign council (PCC), Akin Osuntokun on Saturday said the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi stands a better chance to win the February 25 presidential election.

According to Osuntokun, President Muhammadu Buhari-led government had reduced the chances of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections.

Osuntokun in an interview with Tribune said Obi has been widely accepted by Nigerians who desire good governance.

He said, “There are better hopes with Labour Party than there is with the others” adding that “anyone who supports our presidential ticket is doing himself or herself and the country a favour.