Peter Obi Meets UniAbuja Students, VC [Photos/Video]

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Friday, held a town hall with met with students of the University of Abuja.

Obi, whose town hall meeting is part of activities for his campaign rally, disclosed this in a post via his verified Twitter handle on Friday.

The former Anambra State governor, who was received by the students with exhilaration and shouts of joy tweeted: “I just arrived at the venue of the breakfast town hall meeting with UNIABUJA students.”

In another post, he wrote: “This Morning, I had a breakfast meeting with the VC of UniAbuja, Prof Abdul-Rasheed Na’Alla, in his office. I told the VC that every nation survives by the type of leadership it has; a leadership that is sacrificial, visionary, and adaptive. -PO”

The main rally in the state is expected to hold later in the day.

See videos and photos below;