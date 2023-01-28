2023: Buhari Has Made It Clear APC Is Bad News – Osuntokun

The Director-General of the Labour Party’s presidential campaign council (PCC), Akin Osuntokun on Saturday said the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi stands a better chance to win the February 25 presidential election.

According to Osuntokun, President Muhammadu Buhari-led government had reduced the chances of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections.

Osuntokun in an interview with Tribune said Obi has been widely accepted by Nigerians who desire good governance.

He said, “There are better hopes with Labour Party than there is with the others” adding that “anyone who supports our presidential ticket is doing himself or herself and the country a favour.

“There is no reason why anybody, whether you are in a rural area or urban area, should not desire progress and good government for your country, especially against the background of the poverty they have endured in the past seven years. The thing about the Buhari government is that he has made the choice clear.

“There is no longer any room for doubt, he has made it clear to rural and urban dwellers that APC is bad news. Of course, the same goes for Atiku. I’m sure you read the story of Ali Baba and the forty thieves. This is what has been going on in their camps. It is a tragedy of Nigeria that were these to be the only two parties contesting the election, what Nigerians would have been presented was ‘which evil is better or is less than the other?’ It is not something good, we have two evil incarnations.

“They could have presented Nigerians no option and the greatest evidence that leads to that is what they have said about one another in the past few weeks. It’s a way of God telling us that if you have any doubt about what these people represent’ here now is a piece of evidence for you not to behave like the Israelites who want to be going back to where they were suffering as a matter of the slightest obstacle.

“So, logically, those two people should be ruled out of the contest. Those are not the kinds of presidential tickets Nigerians should be looking forward to. It is only a masochist that will see the decay of those two tickets and what they say about one another and still believe and say he is looking forward to any of them becoming the president of Nigeria.”