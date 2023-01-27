Terrorists Kill Adamawa Pastor, Jerry Hinjari

An Adamawa State-based Pastor, Apostle Jerry Hinjari, has been reportedly killed by some suspected terrorists.

Naija News learnt that the assailants raised the cleric’s apartment near Eagles Path, Army Barracks Road, in Yola, the state capital, at midnight on Wednesday and whisked him away.

A relative of the deceased told newsmen that the presiding pastor of Christ Nation International was forcibly whisked away from his residence at the wee hour of Thursday, stating that the terrorists had arrived in his house about 12am and despite the cleric’s plea to offer them anything, they kidnapped him.

“When they forced their way into the living room, he asked them to name whatever they wanted he would give them, but they didn’t say a word; instead, they took him away.

“We found his lifeless body on Thursday afternoon around the Malkohi Displaced Persons’ camp, on the way to Mayo-Ine,” SaharaReporters quoted the source saying.

Confirming the incident, the state police command spokesperson, SP Yahaya Nguroje, said, “Yes, I can confirm that he (Hinjari) was kidnapped on Wednesday, and his remains were discovered the following day.

“About now, the commissioner of police, Sikiru Akande, has sponsored an investigation to unravel those behind the dastardly act. We assure the good people of the state that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.”

Meanwhile, some unknown gunmen in Imo State have reportedly killed a personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, Chinyere Obilor.

Naija News learnt on Thursday that the female corp was shot dead on Wednesday when the assailants ambushed her and her colleagues at Ihitte junction on Owerri- Aba Road in Owerri.

The gunmen, according to reports, came out from a bush in a minibus when the female police sergeant and her colleagues were on duty and opened fire on them on the spot.

It was gathered that a civilian was also killed during the attack. Reports revealed that Sergeant Obilor was attached to the Highway Patrol team of the state police command.

“The woman was dedicated to her duties. She was killed in a gun battle when criminals ambushed them at Ihitte junction on Owerri- Aba Road. She was from Mgbidi in Imo. A mother of four children who was very cheerful is gone. This is so painful.

“She was attached to the Highway Patrol Team Unit. The hoodlums abandoned their vehicle (Busimo) which they came in with. It has been recovered and brought to Owerri,” The PUNCH quoted an anonymous source.

The Imo State Police Command, however, has not yet issued any official statement on the incident as of reporting time.