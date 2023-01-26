Gunmen Shoot Imo Police Sergeant Dead

Some unknown gunmen in Imo State have reportedly killed a personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, Chinyere Obilor.

Information reaching Naija News on Thursday revealed that the female corp was shot dead on Wednesday when the assailants ambushed her and her colleagues at Ihitte junction on Owerri- Aba Road in Owerri.

The gunmen according to reports, came out from a bush in a minibus when the female police sergeant and her colleagues were on duty and opened fire on them on the spot.

Naija News learnt that a civilian was also killed during the attack. Reports revealed that Sergeant Obilor was attached to the Highway Patrol team of the state police command.

“The woman was dedicated to her duties. She was killed in a gun battle when criminals ambushed them at Ihitte junction on Owerri- Aba Road. She was from Mgbidi in Imo. A mother of four children who was very cheerful is gone. This is so painful.

“She was attached to the Highway Patrol Team Unit. The hoodlums abandoned their vehicle (Busimo) which they came in with. It has been recovered and brought to Owerri,” The PUNCH quoted an anonymous source.

The Imo State Police Command, however, has not yet issued any official statement on the incident as of reporting time.