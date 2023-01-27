Reactions As Tribunal Sacks Adeleke As Osun Governor

Reactions have trailed the sack of Ademola Adeleke as the Governor of Osun State by the Election Petition Tribunal.

Naija News earlier reported that the ruling was given on Friday by a three-men panel led by Justice Tertse Kume.

The majority judgement of two judges against one ordered that the Certificate of Return should be withdrawn from Adeleke and issued to Adegboyega Oyetola.

The majority judgement which was read by the Chairman, Justice Tertse Kume said Oyetola scored the majority lawful votes of 314,931 against Adeleke’s 219,666

The tribunal sacked Adeleke for overvoting in some polling units across the State.

Following the development, some netizens took to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter to express their opinions regarding the matter.

Below are some of the reactions.

@mightyvoicee wrote: “There’s nothing to worry about for Adeleke here. Same happened in 2018 when Oyetola lost to Adeleke at tribunal. But Oyetola later won at the Supreme court. It will repeat itself again now, Adeleke will win at the appeal & Supreme court.This is the people’s victory. IMOLE 💡”

@IbkSports wrote: “Adeleke will get a fair judgement from the Supreme Court. Make Oyetola go sit down.”

@Donchukskelvin2 wrote: “It happens in Imo State so I’m not surprised hearing it again. This is Nigeria.”

@Emmanomics wrote: “No be Tribunal again.. Adeleke go nowhere.. He(Adeleke) was once declared winner of the previous Election by Tribunal but the then Governor did give in to Tribunal and he rule for years. What happened? We are in Nigeria and History is about to repeat herself in favour of Adeleke.”

@TheresaTekenah wrote: “Good. The dancing man should go jare.”

@skophidman wrote: “Adeleke is still the Governor of Osun State and I can assure you that after the Appeal and Supreme Court judgment, he will remain the governor till 2026.”

@Lanr07 wrote: “When PDP or any other party wins, the election is free and fair but should APC win, it is rigged or the court is compromised.”

@Grace_Orente wrote: “What kind of rubbish is this? Make Oyetola go sit down. People didn’t choose him. They chose Adeleke. Shey na by force ni?”

@dan4matic wrote: “Well, I think Adeleke already knows what to do, go to court. PETER OBI did it in Anambra & was victorious. Except if he’s unsure of his stands.”

@call_me_oracle wrote: “Adeleke went from “almost” in 2018, to “a little bit” in 2022. 2026 is another time for him to try again.”

@MissRozapepper wrote: “Oyetola should just give up. The little respect he is still earning as an Ex-governor can last him for years. Do not let Adeleke and the good people of Osun state send you to Political oblivion.”