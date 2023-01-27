Tribunal Sacks Adeleke As Osun Governor

The Osun State Election Petition Tribunal chaired on Friday has sacked Osun Governor, Ademola Adeleke.

The ruling was given by a three-men panel led by Justice Tertse Kume.

The majority judgement of two judges against one ordered that the Certificate of Return should be withdrawn from Adeleke and issued to Adegboyega Oyetola.

The majority judgement which was read by the Chairman, Justice Tertse Kume said Oyetola scored the majority lawful votes of 314, 921 against Adeleke’s 290, 266.

Justice Tetsea Kume, while delivering a majority decision, declared that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not comply substantially with theconstitutionn and the provisions of the Electoral Act.

The tribunal sacked Adeleke for overvoting in some polling units across the State.

The court on Friday held that Adeleke was eligible to contest the July governorship election.