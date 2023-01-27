Adeleke: Tribunal Ruling A Black Market Purchased For Oyetola – CUPP

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has described the ruling of the Osun State Election Petitions Tribunal as a black market purchased for former Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, against Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Naija News reports that the tribunal, in a two versus one ruling on Friday, annulled the result of the July 16 Osun governorship poll, which affirmed the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adeleke, as Governor of Osun State.

The court ruling thereby declared Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the authentic election winner.

The development has stirred controversies and reactions among concerned stakeholders.

In a statement issued not long after the court ruling by its Co-National Spokesperson, Mark Adebayo, CUPP said it is confident that Adeleke will eventually reclaim his victory at higher courts.

It stressed that the people of Osun willfully gave the PDP candidate their mandate, and nothing will steal it away.

The statement read: “We are not perturbed because justice will eventually be done on this case. The same way that fuel scarcity is biting hard across the country and motorists have to resort to the black market to buy fuel is the same way that we consider this judgment as a black market purchased judgment that we are confident will eventually be overturned by higher Courts.

“It is a temporary attempt to rob the Osun State people of their sovereign will, and the judicial processes, through its remedial mechanisms, will do real justice to correct this anomalous injustice in the name of justice.

“That it was a split decision judgment says a lot about its lack of merit. The mandate willfully given by the Osun State people to Governor Adeleke remains intact, and any attempt to steal it will fail woefully.”