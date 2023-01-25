Why I Resigned From APC – Bindow (Full Text)

Former Governor of Adamawa State, Senator Muhammad Bindow, has disclosed the reason for his resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News earlier reported that the former governor officially withdrew his party membership via a letter dated January 20 and addressed to the APC chairman in Kolere Ward, Mubi North Local Government Area of Adamawa.

According to the former governor, he withdrew his APC membership over the lack of “genuine reconciliation” of aggrieved members in the party after the 2019 general election and the 2022 primary elections.

Bindow, who lost the party’s governorship ticket to the Senator representing Adamawa Central in the National Assembly, Aisha Binani, said his decision to dump the party was a very difficult one.

In the letter copied to the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu, the former governor said his supporters across the state would be joining him in leaving the AP.

The letter reads: “I wish to formally notify you of my decision to resign as a member of the All Progressive Congress party (APC) effective from 20th January 2023.

“This decision is not an easy one but after deep prayers and wide consultations with my family, stakeholders, and faithful followers across the state and country at large, I have decided to resign my membership.

“The decision is also a result of a lack of genuine reconciliation of aggrieved stakeholders within the party in Adamawa state since the unfortunate events of the 2019 general elections and the 2022 primary elections.

“While thanking you and the party, I wish to also inform you that my faithful supporters will be joining me across the state in leaving the party so as to champion the cause of building a harmonious Adamawa that will enshrine unity in our diversity towards our collective development as a people.”

However, the former governor did not mention his next political move, but there are speculations that he is planning to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).