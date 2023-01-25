Senator Bindow Officially Dumps APC

Former Governor of Adamawa State, Senator Muhammad Bindow, has officially withdrawn his membership in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

It was speculated earlier that Bindow had dumped the ruling party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former governor has, however, officially resigned via a letter addressed to the APC chairman of his Ward, Mubi North local government Adamawa State.

Naija News understands that Bindow, in the letter dated January 20, 2023, did not mention his next political alignment. He noted categorically that his supporters across the State would be joining him in leaving the APC to build a harmonious Adamawa.

Bindow explained that he dumped APC due to a lack of genuine reconciliation of stakeholders within the party.