BBTitans: Yemi Dumps Khosi, Kisses Blue Aiva 24 Hours After Biggie Introduced New Housemates

Big Brother Titans housemate, Yemi, seemed to have finally dumped Khosi for a new housemate, Blue Alva, barely 24 hours after Biggie introduced four new housemates.

Naija News reports that Yemi and Blue Alva on Saturday night shared some intimate moments that got many people talking online.

While in bed the male housemates who had begun to show affection for the new female housemate shared their first kiss.

Yemi also assured Blue Alva that if he emerges as Head of the House (HOH), he would pick her as deputy because he wants to share a bed with her and keep her to himself.

The new love interest is coming after Yemi sunk his relationship with Khosi who he had kissed and cuddled before Blue Aiva’s arrival.

The duo had decided to remain as friends as it seemed like they were too focused on each other and not mingling with other housemates.

You Are An Antichrist If You Don’t Have Your PVC

Meanwhile, veteran Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi has said that those who constantly lament about Nigeria’s situation but don’t have Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVC) are antichrists.

According to the thespian, there are certain sets of people that should be referred to as antichrists because of their deeds.

Speaking via a video on her Instagram page, Anunobi stated that husbands and wives who cheat on their spouses are antichrists.

Speaking further, the actress insisted that those who sleep with minors are also antichrists. She went on to state that citizenry who are displeased with the state of the nation but have no PVC are also antichrist.