Peter Obi Replies AY On How He Makes Time To Be Everywhere

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has explained how he makes time to be everywhere during a live question and answer session with popular comedian, Ayo Makun.

Recall that the comedian, in a tweet on Thursday, noted that the LP candidate will participate in a question-and-answer session from 7:30 pm the same day.

“Kindly tag your favourite presidential candidates, and let’s see if any of them would honour this open invitation that will avail us the opportunity of understanding their mandates, experience, ability, capacity, knowledge, and overall competence for the positions they seek,” the tweet read.

Speaking at the Q&A session, the former governor of Anambra state when asked by the comedian, who doubles as an actor, how he happens to make time to be everywhere at all time, responded that when a job seeker applies for a job at a company, he makes time to be at the interview no matter the inconveniences.

Peter Obi further added that he’s looking for a job and have to be everywhere for the interview.

The former Anambra state governor is up against other presidential candidates including Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and others for the chance to become the next President of Nigeria in 2023.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled Saturday 25th February for the conduct of the presidential election in Nigeria.