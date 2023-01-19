AY Comedian To Host Peter Obi, Hours After Being Called Out On Social Media

Popular comedian, Ayo Makun is set to go on a live session with the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi after being called out for ‘standing on the fence’.

According to the comedian, in a tweet published on his verified Twitter handle, the LP candidate will participate in a question-and-answer session from 7:30 pm on Thursday, 19th January, 2023.

He then urged his fans to tag their favourite presidential candidates to come on the show, so to help Nigerians understand their mandate, experience and competence for the coveted seat.

“Kindly tag your favourite presidential candidates, and let’s see if any of them would honour this open invitation that will avail us the opportunity of understanding their mandates, experience, ability, capacity, knowledge, and overall competence for the positions they seek,” the tweet read.

Earlier, the popular comedian was called out by his colleague, Paul Okoye, who urged him to indicate where he belongs in the 2023 general elections.

This was after the comedian via his Instagram wrote; “we have 70,473,990 under the age of 49 years out of the 93,469,008 total registered voters for the 2023 presidential election, with a percentage of about 75%, it is clear that the youth cannot be disregarded this time. So where does your PVC direct you?”

Responding to AY’s tweet, Paul Okoye told him not to stand on the fence.

The father of three wrote: “Bro make una no dey stand for fence”.