Peter Obi, Yusuf Datti Arrive Niger State For Labour Party Rally

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, have arrived in Niger State for their presidential campaign rally.

Recall that Niger State is an All Progressives Congress (APC) governed state led by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello.

Naija News reports that the Labour Party presidential candidate was in another APC domain, Kaduna State, earlier on Wednesday following his chat at Chatham House in London on Monday.

Before proceeding to the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, the venue of the rally in Kaduna, the former Governor of Anambra State and his running mate had an interactive meeting with academicians, Christians, and Islamic leaders in the state.

Considering how the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, had undermined the ‘Obident’ movement about not getting supporters from the state, youths, men and women surprisingly turned out for Peter Obi‘s campaign yesterday, Naija News understands.

See photos of Peter Obi, Yusuf Datti in Niger State below: