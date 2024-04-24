Well Being Of Poor People My Concern Not Politics – Peter Obi

Former Anambra Governor and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party at the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has revealed that he is more concerned about the well-being of poor Nigerians than he is interested in politics.

Naija News reports that the former governor, who made this comment while speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, lamented that Nigerians were allowing themselves to be carried away by issues that do not concern people.

He further disclosed that he has never mentioned politics during his visits to communities where he installed boreholes and carried out other philanthropic acts.

Obi said, “What we are doing in this country is not fair to the people of the country because we bother ourselves with elections, transactions, and all sorts of things that do not concern the people; it is about the people. I have never gone where I am drilling boreholes or paying for people to eat and everything and mention the party; I will even tell them I am not here on the campaign; you can vote whoever you want to when the campaign comes. However, I am here to ensure that I support your well-being. And the well-being of the poor people is my concern 24 hours .”