Nigerian comedian Adebowale Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has explained why he stepped back from activism.

Naija News reports that the activist said Nigerians are not ready for the change they keep demanding.

The entertainer made this known during an appearance on the In My Opinion Podcast.

Speaking during the conversation, Mr Macaroni expressed disappointment over repeated pattern of complaints without efforts to address the country’s problems.

According to him, Nigerians have continued to demand better leadership and improved living conditions but have not demonstrated enough commitment to achieving the change they desire.

He explained that his decision to step back from some aspects of activism was partly influenced by his frustration with the situation.

“I stepped back because Nigerians are not ready for the change they claim they want. We don’t act like we are ready. We only complain, but it doesn’t lead to anything,” he said.

The comedian argued that the country has remained trapped in the same cycle for years because people have not done enough to turn their complaints into meaningful action.

He maintained that demanding change should go beyond criticizing the government and citizens must also be willing to make the necessary sacrifices and take responsibility.

“We want change but are not ready to put in the work,” he added.