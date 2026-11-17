A gas explosion at a Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited filling station in the Command area of Ejigbo, Lagos State, has triggered a fire that spread to a neighbouring school damaging parts of the premises.

The incident occurred around 1 pm at the filing station located near Savannah Bus Stop, with flames extending to Saint Lawrence Greater Height School.

No casualty was recorded as the school was closed for the weekend when the incident occurred.

The Comptroller-General of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, confirmed the development, saying firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading further.

She disclosed that the agency received a distress call at about 12:50 pm following reports of an explosion and fire outbreak at the filling station.

According to Adeseye, firefighters from the Ejigbo, Ikeja and Bolade fire stations were immediately deployed to the scene to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to neighbouring buildings.

She said the intensity of the explosion caused the fire to spread rapidly from the filling station to the adjoining school, affecting parts of the institution’s premises.

She, however, said the firefighters worked collaboratively to bring the situation under control and prevented the fire from engulfing other sections of the school.

She added that preliminary investigations had commenced to establish the circumstances surrounding the explosion.