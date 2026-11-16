Mayweather Meets Sanwo-Olu Over Grassroots Boxing Project In Nigeria

American boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. has met with Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to discuss plans to develop grassroots boxing in Nigeria.

The meeting took place on Sunday at Lagos House, Marina, during Mayweather’s visit to the country to unveil the TMT Frontrow Fight Series, an initiative aimed at discovering and developing young boxing talents.

The project which is scheduled to begin in 2027, will establish boxing academies in Lagos, Abuja, Enugu, Calabar and other parts of the country. It is also expected to feature an exhibition bout involving Mayweather in Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu announced the meeting in a post on 𝕏 earlier today, November 16, welcoming the initiative and expressing Lagos State’s readiness to host major international boxing events.

“It was a pleasure to receive American professional boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. at Lagos House, Marina,” the governor wrote.

“His vision of inspiring grassroots boxing talent across Africa, starting here in Nigeria, and bringing international boxing events to Lagos presents opportunities for our young people and the sports industry.

“Lagos is ready to welcome major sporting events. We have continued to invest in sports infrastructure and we are focused on creating an environment where talent can grow and succeed. We look forward to exploring these opportunities and strengthening Lagos’s place as a leading destination for sports and entertainment in Africa.”

Mayweather also held a separate meeting with the Director-General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, who commended the state’s investment in sports infrastructure.

The proposed initiative is expected to give young Nigerian boxers opportunities to develop their skills and gain exposure to international competition.

Mayweather’s visit comes ahead of his December 19 exhibition bout against Australian boxer Matt ‘The Jedi’ Floyd in Bangkok.