Anthony Joshua Says More Than Power Needed To Beat Fury

British-Nigerian heavyweight. Anthony Joshua, has admitted he will need more than punching power to defeat Tyson Fury when the long-awaited rivals meet on December 11 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Joshua said he would rely on his boxing skills, fitness, patience and experience to overcome Fury, whom he believes can withstand powerful punches.

Naija News reports that the former unified heavyweight champion secured the fight in July after recovering from two knockdowns to stop Kristian Prenga in the second round.

Speaking on the Mr Verzace Podcast, the 36-year-old described himself and Fury as “polar opposites”, pointing to their contrasting physiques and fighting styles.

“He is definitely not got a bodybuilder’s physique; that is quite evident, and yeah, he does not possess one-punch power, so we are polar opposites, I would say,” he said.

Joshua acknowledged that Fury had faced several powerful opponents during his career, warning that relying solely on his knockout ability would not be enough to secure victory.

“I only trust myself, so how I see it is this: Tyson is used to dealing with punches. I do not think he has a problem dealing with heavy-handed fighters; neither do I. We are both experienced; we have both been around, but I am going to have to just bring more than a powerful punch to beat any man in the ring,” he said.

The former world champion explained that his approach would involve movement, distance management, anticipation and intelligent punch selection to gradually wear down Fury.

“I am very educated, I am calculated in the ring, I use my legs, use my hands, I use my distance, my anticipation, punch selection, like I bring a lot more to the table than just a powerful punch,” he said.

“I do not think I could only bring power to the table and expect to knock out Tyson, because I know he is better than that. So I am going to just do what I do basically, put my punches in bunches and just break him down, just chip at the tree.”

Joshua admitted a knockout could come at any stage of the fight but stressed that his priority was building the fitness and conditioning needed to go the full 12 rounds.

“Listen, that could happen in the first one minute or the last one minute, but the main goal is to be fit and conditioned to do the full 12 rounds and get the victory,” he said.