Abia North Senator, Orji Uzor Kalu, has debunked claims in some quarters about selling weapons to the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

He also clarified that he was not a defence contractor.

Naija News reports that the former Governor of Abia State made the clarification on Tuesday during a chat with the Senate Press Corps.

The clarification follows his earlier controversial statement on the sale of arms and weapons.

Kalu had, during a recent interview with Arise News, disclosed that he was involved in international arms trading. According to him, arms dealing was once one of his major businesses outside Nigeria.

He stated that he sold weapons to individuals and countries willing to pay for them

When asked whether he was an arms dealer, Kalu responded, “Yes,” confirming that he sold weapons to make money.

He, however, explained that his parents eventually persuaded him to abandon the business.

However, on Tuesday, he explained that international arms transactions were legitimate commercial activities when conducted by licensed and authorised entities, stressing that such transactions were subject to strict regulatory and intelligence monitoring.

According to him, his remarks were not an endorsement of the illegal supply of weapons to bandits, terrorists or private individuals.

He maintained that anyone involved in international arms transactions must obtain the necessary licences and operate within the laws governing the trade.