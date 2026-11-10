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Nigeria Records No New Ebola Case 21 Days After Index Case – NCDC

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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NCDC

Key Takeaways

  • The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention announced that Nigeria recorded no new confirmed Ebola case 21 days after detecting its first Bundibugyo strain case.
  • NCDC Director-General Dr Jide Idris said the agency identified 62 contacts after Nigeria confirmed an imported Ebola case involving a traveller from Uganda on October 20.
  • As of November 9, 2026, NCDC was still monitoring 28 contacts, while 34 others had completed the required 21-day observation period.

Nigeria has recorded no new confirmed case of Ebola, 21 days after the country detected its first case of the Bundibugyo strain, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has announced.

However, the agency said 28 people who had contact with the index patient were still being monitored, while 34 others had completed the required 21-day observation period as of November 9, 2026.

Naija News reports that the NCDC Director-General, Dr Jide Idris, disclosed this in a national health security update released on Tuesday, November 10.

He explained that the agency had identified 62 contacts since Nigeria confirmed an imported case of the disease on October 20, involving a traveller who arrived from Uganda.

According to him, the NCDC was working with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, the Federal Capital Territory Administration, state governments and development partners to prevent further transmission of the disease.

He also said that the ongoing response included disease surveillance, contact tracing, laboratory investigations and measures to prevent infections in other healthcare facilities.

Idris clarified that people identified as contacts of an Ebola patient should not automatically be considered infected, explaining that the monitoring exercise was intended to identify possible symptoms early and ensure immediate medical attention where necessary.

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Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos, where she obtained a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Mass Communication.

She has several years of experience in digital journalism, covering the Nigerian entertainment industry, with a focus on film, music, celebrity news and developments in popular culture.

Her work also explores the stories and personalities shaping the entertainment industry. She can be reached at doris@naijanews.com.

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