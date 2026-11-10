 Skip to content
Metro News

Miyetti Allah Chairman Shot Dead

Published
By Doris Ijeoma Israel
Follow Naija News on Google
Map of Taraba State, Nigeria
Map of Taraba State, Nigeria

Key Takeaways

  • Gunmen killed Ibrahim Saidu, chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria in Takum Local Government Area, Taraba State.
  • Channels TV reported that Saidu was attacked on Sunday evening after returning from a cattle market where he had sold livestock.
  • Taraba police said the Commissioner of Police ordered an investigation, while the command urged affected communities to remain calm and avoid reprisal attacks.

The Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State, Ibrahim Saidu, has been killed by gunmen.

According to Channels TV, Saidu was attacked on Sunday evening after returning from a cattle market where he had sold some livestock.

Naija News reports that the incident happened in Aungwa Abuja community, where the MACBAN chairman was shot outside his residence between 7pm and 8pm.

Saidu had visited a cattle market close to the 93 Battalion in Takum before heading home. He was reportedly confronted by the armed men shortly after his return.

The gunmen reportedly escaped immediately after shooting the victim without making away with any of his belongings.

His remains have since been laid to rest according to Islamic burial traditions.

Reacting to the incident, the Taraba State Police Command disclosed that it had commenced efforts to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing and track down those responsible.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Victor Mshelizah, said the Commissioner of Police had ordered an investigation into the incident.

“In view of the sensitivity of the incident, the Command wishes to appeal to members of the affected communities, particularly family members, associates and supporters of the deceased, to remain calm and refrain from any action capable of escalating tension or triggering reprisal attacks,” the statement said.

Anyone with credible information that could assist the investigation is encouraged to approach the Police or other appropriate security agencies,” the statement added.

Follow Naija News on Google

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos, where she obtained a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Mass Communication.

She has several years of experience in digital journalism, covering the Nigerian entertainment industry, with a focus on film, music, celebrity news and developments in popular culture.

Her work also explores the stories and personalities shaping the entertainment industry. She can be reached at doris@naijanews.com.

More articles by this author

More From Naija News