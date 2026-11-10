Miyetti Allah Chairman Shot Dead

The Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State, Ibrahim Saidu, has been killed by gunmen.

According to Channels TV, Saidu was attacked on Sunday evening after returning from a cattle market where he had sold some livestock.

Naija News reports that the incident happened in Aungwa Abuja community, where the MACBAN chairman was shot outside his residence between 7pm and 8pm.

Saidu had visited a cattle market close to the 93 Battalion in Takum before heading home. He was reportedly confronted by the armed men shortly after his return.

The gunmen reportedly escaped immediately after shooting the victim without making away with any of his belongings.

His remains have since been laid to rest according to Islamic burial traditions.

Reacting to the incident, the Taraba State Police Command disclosed that it had commenced efforts to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing and track down those responsible.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Victor Mshelizah, said the Commissioner of Police had ordered an investigation into the incident.

“In view of the sensitivity of the incident, the Command wishes to appeal to members of the affected communities, particularly family members, associates and supporters of the deceased, to remain calm and refrain from any action capable of escalating tension or triggering reprisal attacks,” the statement said.

“Anyone with credible information that could assist the investigation is encouraged to approach the Police or other appropriate security agencies,” the statement added.