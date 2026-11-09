‘Do You Know The Insults Children Heap On Me?’ – Gov Kefas Cries Out Over Criticism, Sleepless Nights

The Governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas, has stated that being governor is not as thrilling as people think it is.

He lamented that he often suffers criticism, even from children who have no idea how governance works.

Naija News reports that Kefas stated this while delivering a sermon as a guest minister in Yola, Adamawa State, during a conference by the Supernatural Love Ministries, founders of The Praise Church.

According to him, being governor is about enduring sleepless nights.

He said, “Do you know the insults that are heaped on me, from even children who do not know anything! They will be on social media raking up muck. I always say that nobody sent me. Nobody forced me to be governor. I made the decision.

“When people see you adding weight, they think you are enjoying. It’s not enjoyment. It’s lack of sleep. Since I became governor, the longest time I sleep is two or three hours a day. From that time (May 29, 2023 when I assumed office) to date. So, there is little else to it other than sacrifice. That’s if you are focused. If you know why you are in office and you wish to fulfil your purpose.”

He said he has no feeling for the glamour of office, stressing, “I derive no joy in being shielded from people. It’s not a measure of importance that Mr Governor is not accessible. What makes my day is being waved at by ordinary people in the street who appreciate what I am doing for them. It’s not the restriction, it’s not the siren. That’s not what makes a governor great. Jesus exercised his authority for the salvation and spiritual growth of the people.”

Speaking further, the governor recounted how he once worked as a security guard while only in primary school.

“We come from God and we are on earth to add value,” the governor asserted, adding that he made up his mind about selflessness when he gave his life to Jesus at 14 years old, and that now as a governor, he regards himself as a servant of God.

“I am always conscious of who I am in Christ and what I am in the world to do. I am determined always to live my purpose,” he said.

Dwelling on the theme of his sermon, ‘Celebrating the Kingdom of God through Service to Humanity,’ the governor, taking his bearings from Mark 10:45 and Matthew 25:40, stressed, “God expects us to move from ceremony to practical Christianity, to show compassion to our world and render selfless service.”

He said God has always been kind to him, and he has never lacked anything, mainly because he has always found work to do to make money.

He recalled, “When I was in Primary school, I was a mai guard in a hospital. When I was in primary school! Every time after school, I would come to work and the person who was the one I was helping would go on break. I would be on duty for him, and nobody ever came to do anything while I was there. I also sold newspaper. I would go and collect newspapers and sell. I didn’t want to depend on anybody.”