Kefas Hints At APC Women Leader As 2027 Running Mate

Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, has hinted that the Deputy National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Zainab Ibrahim, may emerge as his running mate for the 2027 governorship election.

Naija News reports that Kefas made the disclosure on Friday at the TY Danjuma House in Jalingo while receiving the APC National Chairman, Prof Nentawe Yilwatda, who was in the state to mark his 58th birthday.

During the protocol session, the governor introduced Ibrahim as the “future deputy governor of Taraba State”, while Yilwatda also referred to her as the “incoming deputy governor”.

Kefas commended the APC leadership for organising a state-wide medical outreach as part of activities marking Yilwatda’s birthday.

He said the medical team had spent several days providing free treatment and surgeries to residents, adding that the response from beneficiaries had been encouraging.

“Your team of doctors for the free treatment and surgeries has been on the ground working for days, and the testimonies from the people of Taraba State are deeply impressive,” the governor said.

Kefas also expressed the state’s support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC, saying the people of Taraba would reciprocate what he described as the President’s interventions in the state.

“For us in Taraba State, we are all for the APC to pay back what Mr President has done for us.

“What President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has done for the people of Taraba cannot be quantified,” he said.

The governor further noted that Tinubu had recently approved the establishment of an Army division in Taraba, describing the development as significant to the security of the state.

“Mr President recently approved an Army division for us, which alone is capable of stabilising the state. Mr Chairman, here in Taraba, we in the APC are not contesting elections with anybody. We only have people participating with us,” Kefas added.