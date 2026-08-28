Taraba Governor Reshuffles Cabinet

Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, has approved the redeployment of four commissioners as part of a cabinet reshuffle.

Naija News reports that the changes were announced in a statement issued by the Secretary to the Taraba State Government, Gebon Kataps.

The statement was made available to journalists in Jalingo and said the new postings would take effect immediately.

Under the new arrangement, Peter George, who previously headed the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry, has been transferred to the Ministry of Water Management and Aquatic Affairs.

His replacement in the Commerce, Trade and Industry Ministry will be Philip Habu James, who was formerly in charge of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Services.

Daniel Ishaku, who served as Commissioner for Water Management and Aquatic Affairs, has also been moved to another ministry. He will now oversee the Ministry of Waste Management and Resource Innovation.

The commissioner previously responsible for Waste Management and Resource Innovation, Bernard Shonzen James Kassa, has been redeployed to the Ministry of Social Development and Human Services.

The affected commissioners were charged to begin their duties in their new ministries as the governor also wished them success as they take up their new responsibilities.